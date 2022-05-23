Man seriously injured Monday in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is recovering after a shooting Monday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police, the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Officers and medics were called to the 2000 block of Terminal Road after a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, a man was found with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it isn’t clear where the initial incident happened.

No other information related to this investigation has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.