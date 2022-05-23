Mitchell, Taylor-Holloway vying for Montgomery school board’s District 6 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s statewide primary election is Tuesday. In Montgomery County, voters will head to the polls to decide on a number of Montgomery County Board of Education races. The Democratic candidates for District 6 are incumbent Claudia Mitchell and challenger Vickie Taylor Holloway.

Claudia Mitchell is a product of Montgomery Public Schools and a retired MPS educator with more than 28 years of experience. For nearly four years she has represented District 6 on the Montgomery County School Board.

“We are in a better place, we’ve received full accreditation, we’ve been removed off of intervention, we’ve put policies and procedures in place that will ensure financial stability, while prosecuting those who disobeyed the law,” Mitchell explained, “and we did all of this during a global pandemic.”

Proud of the strides made during her term, Mitchell hopes to continue to serve on the school board.

“The core of everything is our students, making sure that they are able to receive a quality education. We want to make sure that our teachers and workers have the resources that they need in order to teach the students,” Mitchell added.

Also a retired educator, Vickie Holloway touts her more than 40 years of experience in education.

“I worked in education for 43 years, from the classroom to district level and headed for the boardroom,” said Holloway. “My last position was director of assessment and accountability for Montgomery Public Schools, and from that I learned a lot. I got my drive for data-driven decision making.”

Holloway said her sole reason for running for the District 6 position is accountable differences.

“Accountability is the key, meaning community advocates, as well as parents, students and staff. We all know there’s a lack of communications, for clarity and understanding of what’s going on with our schools,” said Holloway. “I want to get out into the community, be engaged with meaningful conversations.”

There are no Republican challengers in the race, so whoever wins Tuesday will represent District 6 on the board.

