Montgomery County Commission says former longtime chairman has died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission is mourning the loss of a man who served as its commissioner for decades. William F. (Bill) Joseph Jr., died on Friday.

First elected to the county commission in 1964, Joseph served ten consecutive terms, including 30 years as the commission’s chairman. He retired from the commission in 2004.

“Chairman Joseph was a pillar in the community and dedicated countless hours to the residents of Montgomery County,” said Vice Chairman Doug Singleton. “His guidance and strong leadership of this Commission were highly valued, and he leaves behind a strong legacy. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Details surrounding Joseph’s passing were not given.

Funeral arrangements for the former commissioner have not yet been released.

