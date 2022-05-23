Montgomery man gets multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of raping and sexually abusing two children who frequented his home, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office.

Charles Colburn targeted the victims between 2017 and 2018. Both were under the age of 12 at the time.

Colburn was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This vile individual was a danger to our community because he targeted our most precious resource, our children,” Bailey said. “I hope the victims, their parents, and our citizens take comfort in knowing he will spend the rest of his life in prison and will never be able to harm and strip another child of their innocence ever again.”

