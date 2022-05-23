Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Montgomery man gets multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse

Charles Colburn has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole after...
Charles Colburn has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole after being convicted of sexually abusing two children.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of raping and sexually abusing two children who frequented his home, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office.

Charles Colburn targeted the victims between 2017 and 2018. Both were under the age of 12 at the time.

Colburn was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This vile individual was a danger to our community because he targeted our most precious resource, our children,” Bailey said. “I hope the victims, their parents, and our citizens take comfort in knowing he will spend the rest of his life in prison and will never be able to harm and strip another child of their innocence ever again.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Recently graduated 8th grade with honors
“I wish I would’ve held on longer," said the father of a teen missing in Orange Beach waters
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
File image
Man seriously injured Monday in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

3 Republicans running for Autauga County Sheriff
3 Republicans running for Autauga County Sheriff
Tuesday is Alabama's primary election
Tuesday is Alabama's primary election
Race for Dallas County sheriff
Race for Dallas County sheriff
Race for Covington County sheriff
Race for Covington County sheriff