Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Mother breaks back saving stepdaughter from a house fire

Crystal Dawson has a shattered vertebra in her spine and is unable to walk. (Source: WSET, SEAN DAWSON, CNN)
By Mia Nelson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) – A woman in Virginia is in the hospital after hurting her back while catching her stepdaughter who jumped out the window to escape a house fire.

Crystal Dawson says she was just being a mom, but that’s an understatement.

She has a shattered vertebra in her spine and is unable to walk.

Dawson woke up around 1 a.m. Friday to make her baby a bottle when she saw the flames. She and her husband got the baby out of the house, but their other two children were still upstairs.

“I was scared. I was crying,” Brianna Dawson said. “I was like, ‘Dad, I can’t get out. I can’t get out.’”

Brian Dawson tried to go up the stairs for the kids, but the flames pushed him back.

Brianna got her brother, Christian, to her room and told him they had to jump from the second-floor window.

“My wife knew I could not catch him because of my back injury,” Brian said. “My son jumped and did a tuck and roll.”

Brianna was scared to jump, but Crystal assured the girl she would catch her.

“When I tried to catch my daughter, she landed on my chest,” Crystal explained.

She said she just did what any mother would do.

“No mom is going to stand there and let their kids die because of a house fire,” Crystal said. “They’re going to do everything they can, and if that means that I died in place of her, I would have done it in a heartbeat.”

The Dawsons say Crystal will need to have surgery.

Copyright 2022 WSET via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
DECISION 2022: Alabama’s primary candidate profiles | Sample ballots | Polling locations
John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band reveals he has ALS.
Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
A woman in Virginia is in the hospital after hurting her back while catching her stepdaughter...
Mother breaks back saving stepdaughter from a house fire