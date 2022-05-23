Advertise
Nonprofit organization pays for Montgomery K9 officer’s surgery

K9 Officer Sadie poses with her handler and some narcotics she helped to seize. Sadie recently...
K9 Officer Sadie poses with her handler and some narcotics she helped to seize. Sadie recently underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL, paid for by a nonprofit.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - K9 Officer Sadie has been with the Montgomery Police Department for eight years, helping to take dangerous drugs off the street. Now, she’s getting some help of her own after being injured on the job.

Sadie recently tore an ACL while performing her duties and needed surgery to continue doing her job. That’s when the National Police Dog Foundation stepped in to lend a helping paw to the police pooch, awarding MPD nearly $4,500 to cover the cost of the medical procedure.

“To some Sadie may just be a dog, but to us she’s a fellow officer and we’re thankful for the National Police Dog Foundation,” MPD said in a statement.

The Labrador Retriever has played a vital role since joining MPD’s SWAT team in early 2014 as a single-purpose narcotics K9.

She’s helped with a number of drug seizures during that time, with her handler, Sgt. Peyton Williams noting that in a single year she was responsible for finding more than 130 pounds of narcotics and $11,000 in cash alone.

