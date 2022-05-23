Opelika man charged in sexual assault of mentally disabled victim
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man has been identified as a suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a mentally disabled victim, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the arrest of 66-year-old Ervin Lamar Birmingham, Sr. stems from an investigation that began on April 8. He is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Birmingham was arrested Friday and later released on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.