Period of wet, stormy weather expected this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are watching as a low pressure system moves up and away from Alabama; associated with it is more Gulf moisture, so we have seen additional rain after a wet first half to our day. Coverage this afternoon has been more scattered compared to the widespread activity of early this morning, and when it’s not actively raining we are experiencing mostly cloudy conditions.

Tonight should be dry as well as lows head for the upper 60s.

Rain and storms are possible Tuesday and likely Wednesday/Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms exists tomorrow afternoon. This will be one of those 50/50 rain and storm days that we’re accustomed to seeing. Highs will head into the 80s under mostly cloudy skies when it’s not raining.

A dry Tuesday night will give way to even higher rain and storm chances Wednesday and Thursday as Gulf of Mexico moisture interacts with an incoming cold front. The result should be scattered to numerous and even widespread rain and storms Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night and Thursday.

The chance is low, but we can’t rule out some stronger storms capable of gusty winds and small hail. A marginally severe storm is also possible Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall will also be possible during this time, but widespread flooding is not a concern at this time.

Even without any storms it will be a bit breezy both Wednesday and Thursday. Gusts of 20-25 mph will occur with wind speeds sustained near 10 mph.

Memorial Day weekend will be less humid and mostly sunny. (WSFA 12 News)

Conditions will dry out Thursday night and let a beautiful pattern settle in for Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s with lower humidity and plenty of sun Friday thru Sunday.

It is about impossible to ask for a better holiday weekend forecast in Alabama in late May, so hopefully you can be outside enjoying it all weekend long!

Wet workweek, but the holiday weekend remains dry! (WSFA 12 News)

