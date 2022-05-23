Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Mississippi police are describing as a “prank gone wrong.”

According to police, three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding splat (water) guns that looked real.

Police say the teens’ friend pointed a real gun at them, shooting a 15-year-old in the chest.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified, according to WLBT.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said kids make mistakes but believes these teens should have known better.

“Playing with a gun is not a practical joke. It’s similar to you pulling a BB gun on a police officer and thinking that police officer knows it’s a BB gun or a toy,” he told WLBT.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Recent diesel prices are seen in the Baltimore area. The Biden administration is considering...
Biden administration ponders tapping diesel reserve amid shortage, high prices
There are also fewer U.S. diesel refineries, after years of closures, to make up that...
Diesel prices skyrocket as tankers run dry
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan