Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

WATCH: Jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery thwarted by employees

A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees. (SOURCE: KCAL/KCBS)
By Jake Reiner
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Some smash-and-grab robbers got more than they bargained for when they hit up a jewelry store in California over the weekend.

The employees fought back, and the thieves ran away empty-handed.

There are two things that are vital in a smash-and-grab: the smash, which one of the four suspects involved accomplished by breaking two display cases. And the grab.

But that’s where they failed.

The would-be thieves didn’t get anything thanks to the the employees at Princess Bride Diamonds in Huntington Beach, Calif.

One employee can be seen on video racing from behind a computer to go after one guy.

The woman from behind the counter then gets in on the action, going after multiple thieves and kicking one to the ground.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a third employee wields a high-top chair to fend them off.

David Clark and Audrey Tate are customers of the jewelry store.

“It was cool to see them fight back though,” Clark said. “Yeah, that was awesome.”

Speaking of “Princess Bride,” Clark and Tate said they have a special connection to the shop.

“We live across the way and David got our engagement ring from here so we care a lot about the staff,” Tate said. “We’re just sad to see what happened.”

The couple said they recognized some of the employees in the video, including a man who they said was their engagement ring consultant.

“We respected him already, but I thought that was so cool for him to fight them off like that,” Clark said.

Luckily, no one at the store was injured. As for the suspects, police are still looking for all four of them.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

FILE - A contractor said her growing personal concerns about climate change made it...
Contractor quitting puts Shell in spotlight over climate
Mrs. Hall teaches at Eclectic Elementary School.
Eclectic teacher inspires next generation of teachers, students
Alabamians are paying 34% more for gas than they did one year ago when it was $2.84 a gallon.
Alabama’s average gas price hovers near record high set Friday
More wet weather on this way this week? We're walking you through the forecast hour-by-hour!
More wet weather on this way this week? We're walking you through the forecast hour-by-hour!