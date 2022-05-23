Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a multiple-dog attack in Cullman County on May 22.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says 57-year-old Ronda Persall is identified as the victim.

Kilpatrick says Persall was attacked by multiple dogs sometime around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was pronounced dead when the coroner arrived on scene around 3 a.m. The attack happened in her neighborhood in the Jones Chapel community.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.