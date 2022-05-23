Advertise
Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a multiple-dog attack in Cullman County on May 22.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says 57-year-old Ronda Persall is identified as the victim.

Kilpatrick says Persall was attacked by multiple dogs sometime around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was pronounced dead when the coroner arrived on scene around 3 a.m. The attack happened in her neighborhood in the Jones Chapel community.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control continue to investigate.

