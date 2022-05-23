Advertise
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries during attack by boyfriend’s ex, police say

Victim Alyssa Castanuela
Victim Alyssa Castanuela said the attack happened in front of her sons.(Alyssa Castanuela)
By Lindsey Grewe and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CENTER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman in Colorado said she was attacked by her boyfriend’s ex while she was dropping her kids off at school.

“I don’t even know how to describe the situation,” Alyssa Castanuela told 11 News. “Like, I literally was just trying to take my kids to school, and we were saying good morning to a friend, and I almost died.”

According to police, her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, Shianne Silva, was standing at the driver’s side door of Castanuela’s vehicle.

“The two exchanged greetings, but Shianne told Alyssa that she was not to be around her child,” an excerpt from the affidavit reads.

Castanuela said she responded that this was up to the daughter’s father, the affidavit continues, enraging Silva, who allegedly lunged at her through the car window.

“I just remember seeing her stabbing me and just hearing my kids crying and crying,” Castanuela said, adding that her two small boys saw everything.

A neighbor tried to intervene but was threatened, too.

Police say Silva sped off, leaving Castanuela bleeding profusely from her neck. Her jugular vein was nicked during the attack and was threatening her breathing, according to the affidavit.

Castanuela was taken to Rio Grande Hospital, where she was later airlifted to Colorado Springs.

“She went through my carotid artery. I was only a couple millimeters away from losing my life,” Castanuela said.

When law enforcement caught up with Silva, she confirmed hitting Castanuela but claimed not to know she was holding her keys while doing so. Silva said she didn’t mean to stab Castanuela, according to the arrest papers.

Silva is now facing first-degree assault charges for “causing seriously bodily injury with the grave risk of death.”

“To do it in broad daylight, you know, it’s just scary,” Castanuela said. “[My sons] are pretty traumatized. They just cry.”

Copyright KKTV via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

