2 charged with drug trafficking in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects with multiple drug crimes.

Timothy Johnson, 19, and Kaderius Hill, 21, are charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana.

Montgomery police arrested the two around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.

They’re being held on bail amounts totaling $531,000 each at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.