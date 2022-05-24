Advertise
2 charged with drug trafficking in Montgomery

Kaderius Hill, 21, (L) and Timothy Johnson, 19, (R) are facing drug trafficking charges.
Kaderius Hill, 21, (L) and Timothy Johnson, 19, (R) are facing drug trafficking charges.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged two suspects with multiple drug crimes.

Timothy Johnson, 19, and Kaderius Hill, 21, are charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana.

Montgomery police arrested the two around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.

They’re being held on bail amounts totaling $531,000 each at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

