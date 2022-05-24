2 small children injured in suspected accidental shooting overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two small children were injured in what police believe was an accidental shooting at a home in Ensley overnight.

It happened around midnight. Police were dispatched to a home in the 2000 Block of Avenue V. When they arrived they found a four-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl wounded by gunfire. They were both transported to Children’s of Alabama.

The four-year-old’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The one-year-old’s injuries were originally considered life-threatening, but has now been upgraded to non life-threatening.

The children are believed to be related and investigators say the shooting was the result of the four-year-old “playing” with the gun. Adults were home at the time according to police.

An investigation is currently underway.

