Another 1-3″ of rain still to come

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms exists today -- beginning with some rain in West Alabama this morning. Highs will head into the 80s under mostly cloudy skies when it’s not raining.

Scattered wet weather at times today. (WSFA 12 News)

A mostly dry night tonight will give way to even higher rain and storm chances tomorrow and Thursday as Gulf of Mexico moisture interacts with an incoming cold front. The result should be scattered to numerous and widespread rain and storms tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow night and Thursday.

The chance is low, but we can’t rule out some stronger storms capable of gusty winds and hail over the next three days. A few marginally severe storms are also possible with wind gusts to 60 mph and hail to the size of quarters.

Scattered wet weather is expected today, then widespread showers and storms Wed. and Thu. (WSFA 12 News)

In addition to some stronger storms, heavy rainfall is possible through Thursday night. Fortunately, widespread flooding is not a big concern since most of the rain comes at a slow enough rate over 60-72 hours to prevent major problems.

Rainfall from this morning through sunrise Friday will total 1-3″ with an isolated higher amount.

The weekend will bring plenty of sun and lower humidity. (WSFA 12 News)

Conditions will dry out by Friday morning behind the cold front, which will allow a beautiful pattern to settle in for Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s -- lower to upper 80s depending on the day of choice -- with lower humidity and a good deal of sun Friday thru Monday. Some areas may touch 90 degrees by Memorial Day itself.

It is about impossible to ask for a better holiday weekend forecast in Alabama in late May, so hopefully you can be outside enjoying it all weekend long with absolutely no rain in the forecast.

