Man killed in Montgomery shooting Monday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Monday evening.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street around 6:40 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coleman.

No further information regarding the shooting was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.