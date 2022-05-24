Man killed in Montgomery shooting Monday evening
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Monday evening.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street around 6:40 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coleman.
No further information regarding the shooting was released.
