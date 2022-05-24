Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man killed in Montgomery shooting Monday evening

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Monday evening.
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Monday evening.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Monday evening.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street around 6:40 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coleman.

No further information regarding the shooting was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recently graduated 8th grade with honors
“I wish I would’ve held on longer," said the father of a teen missing in Orange Beach waters
Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer
File image
Man seriously injured Monday in Montgomery shooting
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

Latest News

Alabama’s statewide primary election is Tuesday. In Montgomery County, voters will head to the...
Mitchell, Taylor-Holloway vying for Montgomery school board’s District 6 seat
Candidates make final pitches before Alabama polls open
Candidates make final pitches before Alabama polls open
Eclectic teacher inspires next generation of teachers, students
Eclectic teacher inspires next generation of teachers, students
Candidates eye open Montgomery County BOE District 5 seat
Candidates eye open Montgomery County BOE District 5 seat