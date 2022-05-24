Sunbelt Tournament starts Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Riverwalk Stadium will play host to the 2022 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship this week. The 10-team tournament starts Tuesday.

The Troy Trojans will face Coastal Carolina Wednesday at 9 a.m. Troy is the sixth seed in this tournament.

The championship game is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

South Alabama is the reigning Sun Belt tournament champion.

You can find the schedule online.

