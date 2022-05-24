Advertise
Sunbelt Tournament starts Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium

Riverwalk Stadium will play host to the 2022 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball...
Riverwalk Stadium will play host to the 2022 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship this week. The 10-team tournament starts Tuesday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosie Langello
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Riverwalk Stadium will play host to the 2022 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship this week. The 10-team tournament starts Tuesday.

The Troy Trojans will face Coastal Carolina Wednesday at 9 a.m. Troy is the sixth seed in this tournament.

The championship game is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

South Alabama is the reigning Sun Belt tournament champion.

You can find the schedule online.

