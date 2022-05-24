Sunbelt Tournament starts Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Riverwalk Stadium will play host to the 2022 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship this week. The 10-team tournament starts Tuesday.
The Troy Trojans will face Coastal Carolina Wednesday at 9 a.m. Troy is the sixth seed in this tournament.
The championship game is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
South Alabama is the reigning Sun Belt tournament champion.
You can find the schedule online.
