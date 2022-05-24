Advertise
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody.

The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter had been reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

