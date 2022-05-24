Victim identified in Monday evening Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is identifying the man who was shot to death Monday evening in the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street as 42-year-old Montgomery resident Sylvester Shackleford.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:40 p.m. Monday and found Shackleford, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said the circumstances surrounding the homicide remain under investigation. No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

