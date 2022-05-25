Advertise
15 more Alabamians charged in Panama City Beach spring break riot

(Source: Gray Television)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police have charged 15 more people in connection to a riot that took place over spring break, and all of the suspects so far are from Alabama.

Police say social media influencers urged hundreds of people into town during the last week of March, causing major disruptions throughout the city. Police say on March 26, more than 100 people gathered in a Walmart parking lot then “entered the store and began to take over the business.”

“Individuals in this group overturned shopping carts, raked items off the shelves and intimidated other shoppers and employees. Some rioters were seen destroying various areas of the store and store video captured numerous shoplifting incidents,” police said in a news release.

Since then, police have been cracking down on finding out who was involved. Investigators say the new suspects from “Operation Rollback” were identified through social media.

Their names and charges are below:

PCB riot arrests
PCB riot arrests(Panama City Beach Police Department)
PCB Riot arrests
PCB Riot arrests(Panama City Beach Police Department)
PCB Riot Arrests
PCB Riot Arrests(Panama City Beach Police Department)

The two suspected social media influencers were arrested last month. Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka, were charged with inciting or encouraging a riot.

More arrests are expected.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5300.

