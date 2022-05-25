Advertise
Casey White retains new team of attorneys

Casey White was captured in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White, the inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a former corrections officer, has new attorneys to represent him.

A note of appearance was filed in the Lauderdale County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The defense team is comprised of Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Marcus Helstowski, Nickolas Heatherly and Nicholas Lough.

Casey White New Lawyers by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

The document states, “... Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Marcus Helstowski, Nickolas Heatherly and Nicholas Lough, attorneys licensed to practice law in the State of Alabama and in good standing with the Alabama State Bar, and enters their appearances as retained counsel of record for the Defendant, Casey Cole White, and requests that all future pleadings and notices be sent to them at the address which appears herein-below.”

WAFF spoke with a member of the new legal team

