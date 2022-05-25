Advertise
Charges dismissed against former Alabama auditor candidate

The case against a former 2018 candidate for Alabama auditor has been dropped and the charges...
The case against a former 2018 candidate for Alabama auditor has been dropped and the charges expunged,(KTVF)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The case against a former 2018 candidate for Alabama auditor has been dismissed and the charges expunged, according to court documents.

Elliott Lipinsky was arrested in 2019 after being accused of illegally accessing and attempting to access confidential law enforcement records, some of which were allegedly related to his opponents in the primary.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick granted the prosecution’s request to dismiss the charges on June 26, 2021 and on April 26, 2022.

