Incumbents to remain seated in several Alabama sheriff races

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The incumbent will remain in office in several Alabama sheriff’s races.

In Autauga County, incumbent Joe Sedinger won the race against Mark Harrell and Ken Gray. No Democratic candidate is running against Sedinger.

In Covington County, two Republicans were vying for the sheriff’s seat. Ultimately, incumbent Blake Turman will remain in office. Turman received 60 percent of the votes.

Voters in Crenshaw County will need to prepare for a runoff. Incumbent Terry Mears garnered 43 percent of the votes. He will face Joshua Wasden, who secured 30 percent of the votes.

In West Alabama, two Democratic candidates were vying for the Dallas County sheriff position. Incumbent Mike Granthum won against Donald Shepard. No Republican candidate ran Tuesday, so, Granthum will remain in his seat.

In Lowndes County, incumbent Christopher West was appointed sheriff by Gov. Kay Ivey after longtime sheriff Big John William’s murder. West was challenged by Kelvin Mitchell but ultimately won the election.

In Marengo County, Democratic incumbent Richard Bates defeated challenger Robert Alston Jr. by five votes.

In Wilcox County, incumbent Earnest Evans is not running. Instead, six democratic candidates are vying for the seat. As of 6 a.m. Larry Colston had garnered 50 percent of the vote.

