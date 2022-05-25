Montgomery County Board of Education president loses seat in lopsided primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Board of Education President Clair Weil has lost her bid for reelection, according to unofficial results in Tuesday night’s primary.

With 90 percent of precincts reporting, Weil lost her seat in the District 2 Democratic primary in a landslide, garnering less than 20% of the vote against challenger Pamela Portis. There is no Republican running in the general election, so Portis will win the seat uncontested in November.

In other MCBOE primary races, it appears Claudia Mitchell will hold off challenger Vickie Holloway to retain the District 6 seat. And in District 5, Phadra Foster garnered 55% of the vote to JaCorey Calloway’s 45%.

