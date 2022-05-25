Advertise
Montgomery County Board of Education president loses seat in lopsided primary

Breaking news graphic
Breaking news graphic(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Board of Education President Clair Weil has lost her bid for reelection, according to unofficial results in Tuesday night’s primary.

With 90 percent of precincts reporting, Weil lost her seat in the District 2 Democratic primary in a landslide, garnering less than 20% of the vote against challenger Pamela Portis. There is no Republican running in the general election, so Portis will win the seat uncontested in November.

In other MCBOE primary races, it appears Claudia Mitchell will hold off challenger Vickie Holloway to retain the District 6 seat. And in District 5, Phadra Foster garnered 55% of the vote to JaCorey Calloway’s 45%.

DECISION 2022
Get the latest election results

