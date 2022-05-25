Montgomery IT Summit returns in-person for the first time since the pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of military members and cyber security experts are in Montgomery this week for the annual Montgomery IT Summit.

The conference has been held in Montgomery for decades but went virtual when the COVID-19 pandemic began. This is the first time since the pandemic it’s been held in person.

The Montgomery IT Summit is hosted by the Montgomery chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association at the Renaissance convention center. The purpose is to expose new waves of technology to top cyber security officials.

The conference is one of the primary tools for keeping Air Force and private industry cyber leaders and experts current on the latest concepts, strategies, technologies and capabilities in military and civilian sectors. Attendees will get firsthand insights from leading government and industry experts on what challenges America faces in defense of the United States.

Department of Defense personnel, military retirees, government contractors and state employees are all attending.

The theme for the conference this year is “Journey to IT Resiliency: Capability and Security at Speed and Scale.”

