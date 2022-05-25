Advertise
Moore, Harvey-Hall to rematch in Alabama’s District 2 race

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rematch is set for Alabama’s District 2 Congressional race after voters determined the winner of Tuesday night’s Democratic primary race.

Phyllis Harvey-Hall bested her primary opponent, Vimal Patel. As of late Tuesday night, with about 70% of the vote counted, Harvey-Hall held an unofficial lead of nearly 70%.

Harvey-Hall now moves on to once again face Rep. Barry Moore.

Moore beat Harvey-Hall back in 2020, but she decided to challenge him again after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“I knew that we had to have someone who was willing to go in and challenge him and to actually fight for this district,” she recently said.

Moore, who is wrapping up his first term on Capitol Hill, was unopposed in the Republican primary.

