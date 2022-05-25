Advertise
Multiple student vehicles catch fire at Hillcrest High School Wednesday

Multiple fire departments responded to vehicles that caught on fire at Hillcrest High School.
Multiple fire departments responded to vehicles that caught on fire at Hillcrest High School.(Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several fire departments responded to Hillcrest High School Wednesday morning after multiple vehicles belonging to students caught fire, according to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.

Video indicates the fire began spontaneously in one of the vehicles and was not malicious.

At least five vehicles were damaged.

No one was hurt and students were dismissed at their scheduled time.

