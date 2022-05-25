Multiple student vehicles catch fire at Hillcrest High School Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several fire departments responded to Hillcrest High School Wednesday morning after multiple vehicles belonging to students caught fire, according to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.

Video indicates the fire began spontaneously in one of the vehicles and was not malicious.

At least five vehicles were damaged.

Multiple fire departments responded to vehicles that caught on fire at Hillcrest High School. (Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue)

No one was hurt and students were dismissed at their scheduled time.

Multiple fire departments responded to vehicles that caught on fire at Hillcrest High School. (Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.