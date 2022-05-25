Portis reacts to landslide victory over Montgomery school board president

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Board of Education President Clair Weil lost her bid for re-election to retired educator Pamela Portis during Tuesday night’s Democratic primary election race.

It was a landslide victory for Portis, who secured 81% of the vote in her run to represent District 2 on the public school board.

“I am humbled,” Portis said Wednesday when reached for comment. “I knew that I was not the only one feeling change, feeling the rise platform. And to know that I had such wonderful backing coming in. I was just so thankful.”

Portis is a product of Montgomery Public Schools and brings to the table more than 28 years of experience in education. Now a GED facilitator, she believes her diverse background will help her lead, and she says she’s ready to get to work.

“I want to set up some town hall meetings and some small group meetings during the summer,” Portis explained. “We’re going to do some housekeeping in District 2 and I’m excited about it.”

Clare Weil wasn’t available for an interview but she did say Wednesday that she offers her best wishes to Ms. Portis and any new board members.

