Rain and thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you haven’t had enough rain yet, don’t worry. You will get plenty more over the next 48 hours as numerous to widespread showers and storms move through.

Rain and storms are likely today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain the entire day today or tomorrow, but the chance of multiple hours of rain and storms is very high for everyone. Not an ideal forecast for those wanting to do yard work or outdoor activities.

Some of the storms both today and tomorrow could be strong to marginally severe. The severe threat is only in the level 1-of-4 category, but a few strong to damaging wind gusts, hail to quarter size and heavy rain are all possible.

Rain and storms are likely Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

When it’s not actively raining in your neighborhood it will be mostly cloudy and muggy. High temperatures will be dependent upon rain coverage and if you see any sunshine. Most locales should see lower 80s today and upper 70s tomorrow.

A cold front will finally sweep across Alabama tomorrow night, putting an end to the active pattern just in time for the holiday weekend!

The next 48 hours will bring widespread rainfall of 1-3" with locally higher totals. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs around 80 degrees. The humidity will be much lower to make things feel delightful for late May.

Sun and clouds mixed will continue all weekend long with temperatures rising from the lower 80s Saturday to the upper 80s both Sunday and Memorial Day. The humidity does creep back up toward the end of the holiday weekend, but it won’t be as bad as it is right now.

Sun and clouds with lower humidity this holiday weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.