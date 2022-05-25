Advertise
Rogers wins primary in reelection bid for US House seat

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers has won the Republican primary in his bid to continue representing District 3 in the House of Representatives.

Rogers, who has represented Alabama’s third congressional district since 2003, beat challenger Michael T. Joiner. The Associated Press called the GOP race with 44% of precincts reporting. At that time, unofficial results showed Rogers earned 31,224 votes to Joiner’s 6,560.

Rogers is currently a ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee and was previously a ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Rogers will face Lin Veasey in the November general election. Veasey ran unopposed in the seat’s Democratic primary. No background information on Veasey was available.

