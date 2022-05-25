Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Runoff will choose Alabama’s next state auditor

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three men were vying to replace term-limited Alabama state Auditor Jim Ziegler, but none of them managed to outright win the Republican primary race Tuesday night.

Andrew Sorrell, Stan Cooke and Rusty Glover found themselves locked in a three-way race with unofficial results showing Sorrell at 41% of the vote and Cooke and Glover trailing with 33% and 26% each. About 75% of the vote had been counted, as of early Wednesday morning.

By mid-morning, the Associated Press called the race as requiring a runoff between Sorrell and Cooke.

Sorrell was elected to represent District 3 in the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and is hoping to move into a higher office. Cooke is the pastor of a Jefferson County church.

Glover, a former four-term legislator, currently works with police and district attorneys in Mobile County, teaching students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

The June 21 runoff will cement the winner of the constitutional office since no Democrat is running.

DECISION 2022
Get the latest election results

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Monday evening.
Victim identified in Monday evening Montgomery homicide
Montgomery County Board of Education President Claire Weil has lost a primary bid to retain her...
Montgomery County Board of Education president loses seat in lopsided primary
Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
DECISION 2022: Alabama’s primary candidate profiles | Sample ballots | Polling locations
The Irish Bred Pub announced it's closing its doors after 10 years of businesses.
Some Montgomery businesses struggle to stay open

Latest News

Maxwell Air Force Base is set to host a hiring fair aimed at civilians looking for job...
Maxwell Air Force Base to hold civilian job fair on June 9
Ivey wins renomination in Alabama primary
Ivey wins renomination in Alabama primary
Opelika police locate missing 24-year-old man
Cyber security experts are warning that criminal hackers in Russia may try to hack into and...
Montgomery IT Summit returns in-person for the first time since the pandemic
Top cyber security officials learning new technology at MGM IT Summit
Top cyber security officials learning new technology at MGM IT Summit