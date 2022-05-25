Advertise
Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the...
Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

