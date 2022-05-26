UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s end search for missing and endangered person

UPDATE:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The alert has been canceled, according to ALEA.

ORIGINAL:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tanya Greer.

TANYA GREER (COFFEE COUNTY SO)

Ms. Greer is a 49-year-old white female, with brown hair and blue eyes, a tattoo of a sunburst on her back, and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Investigators say she was last seen on May 25, 2022, wearing shorts and a t-shirt in Pensacola, Florida around 11 AM and is believed to be traveling in a 2017 black Porsche Macan bearing Alabama plate V8S5.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tanya Greer, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 897-2555 or call 911.

