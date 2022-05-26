Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s end search for missing and endangered person

TONYA GREER WTVY
TONYA GREER WTVY(WTVY)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The alert has been canceled, according to ALEA.

ORIGINAL:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tanya Greer.

TANYA GREER
TANYA GREER(COFFEE COUNTY SO)

Ms. Greer is a 49-year-old white female, with brown hair and blue eyes, a tattoo of a sunburst on her back, and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Investigators say she was last seen on May 25, 2022, wearing shorts and a t-shirt in Pensacola, Florida around 11 AM and is believed to be traveling in a 2017 black Porsche Macan bearing Alabama plate V8S5.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tanya Greer, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 897-2555 or call 911.

Watch News4 on the go:

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

15 more Alabamians charged in Panama City Beach spring break riot
Kaderius Hill, 21, (L) and Timothy Johnson, 19, (R) are facing drug trafficking charges.
2 charged with drug trafficking in Montgomery
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Montgomery County Board of Education President Claire Weil has lost a primary bid to retain her...
Montgomery County Board of Education president loses seat in lopsided primary
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door
View Alabama’s May 24 primary election results
The 89-year-old gained fame in the 1960′s as a member of the Alabama Gang, which also included...
Racing legend Red Farmer hospitalized with double pneumonia
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Tyler Sebree talks summer heat safety
Tyler Sebree talks summer heat safety