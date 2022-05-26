ESPN broadcast times set for Camellia Bowl, 2 other Montgomery games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ESPN has released the dates and times of several games that it will broadcast during the 2022 football season from Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl, which is celebrating its 100th year this upcoming season.

The sports network is set to air a pair of season kickoff games starting with the ninth FCS Kickoff matchup between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. That game is set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Central.

A week later, the ESPN crew is back in the Capitol City as Tuskegee and Fort Valley State battle for bragging rights in the second annual Boeing Red Tails Classic. That HBCU program matchup, which honors the legacy of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, is set for 6 p.m. Central on Sunday, Sept. 4. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Moving from the start of the season to the end, ESPN is planning a third broadcast from Cramton Bowl, that of the ninth annual Camellia Bowl!

The Camellia Bowl will match up teams from the Sun Belt Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA.

“We are thrilled to host the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery for the ninth year,” Camellia Bowl Executive Director Johnny Williams said. “We have had some very exciting games and we hope this year will continue that tradition as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Cramton Bowl, which will be a historic event itself.”

The game has historically kept both teams close with seven of the first eight games being decided by eight points or fewer.

The bowl game, which has previously been played on Christmas Day, will shift to Dec. 27 for 2022 with an 11 a.m. kickoff planned on ESPN.

