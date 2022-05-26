Advertise
Investigation underway after inmate dead at Lee County Jail

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate in the Lee Co. Jail.

On May 25, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lee County Corrections Officers were notified of an inmate that was in distress. Corrections deputies responded to the two person cell and discovered a 58-year-old male inmate who was unresponsive.

Corrections deputies initiated CPR until the arrival of Emergency Transport Services and jail medical staff. They were unable to revive the inmate.

After an investigation, the State Bureau of Investigation division of ALEA was notified to conduct an investigation and says foul play was involved in the death of the inmate.

A 34-year-old male inmate has been developed as a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

