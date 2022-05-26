Montgomery’s Court Street improvement project all but complete

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After years of deteriorating conditions on Montgomery’s Court Street, the much-needed repairs and improvements are all but complete. The pavement is now smooth, and there are new curbs and sidewalks and even a little landscaping.

For years, Court Street was covered with potholes and patches that forced cars to swerve and weave to get around them until this major renovation project.

According to Montgomery’s Director of City Services, Chris Conway, this is a federally funded project that officially started in 2011. Because it’s a federally funded project, it had to jump through several hoops and cut through a lot of red tape, and it took a number of years to get done.

The total cost of the project so far is more than $10 million, with federal dollars paying for 80% of it and the City of Montgomery covering 20%.

