Mother’s loss helps inspire event shining light on missing children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pamela Riley Boldin is still longing for answers. Her daughter LaQuanta Riley is missing.

“It’s difficult,” Boldin said. “It gets heartbreaking, painstaking,”

Her child was just 18 years old when she disappeared from west Montgomery nearly 20 years ago.

“I try not to look at the number of years or whatever,” she said. “I try to stay away from that and stay focused on the one thing that matters, that she’s not here and I need to get her home.”

That is why Boldin created the Riley Relief Foundation. Her mission is to help grieving families and to make sure people never forget missing persons.

“To keep their faces in the public,” she said.

The faces of dozens of missing Alabamians were on display at the Missing Children’s Day Awareness Event. The event was hosted by the Riley Relief Foundation and the city of Montgomery.

“We want to make sure that as we remember what has happened in the past, we begin to build things that’ll help us prevent seeing more abductions, more missing children, more exploitation in the future,” said Keith Moore, director of the Office of Violence Prevention.

People at this event stressed the need for the community to keep a watchful eye on children and vulnerable adults.

Anyone with information on LaQuanta Riley’s disappearance should call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

The Riley Relief Foundation helps provide sibling support roundtables, prayer events, and more for families of missing persons. Those in need can call 334-478-0893.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.