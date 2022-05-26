MPS says school fire started after break-in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway following a fire at Bellingrath Middle School.

Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones said a security officer noticed the entire sixth grade hall was flooded Tuesday. She said they determined this was caused by a fire sprinkler that had gone off in a classroom.

Jones said they then discovered someone had entered the school by throwing a brick through the rear door of the cafeteria. She said this had started a fire, causing the sprinkler system to go off.

MPS did not comment on the extent of the damage.

Jones said this is an ongoing investigation being handled by the fire and police departments.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department and Montgomery Fire/Rescue. We have not yet heard back.

