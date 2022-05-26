Rain and storms today before big changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day with plenty of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. It won’t rain from sunrise to sunset, but there will be a good helping of rain for everyone.

A few strong to severe storms today, but most avoid any severe weather. (WSFA 12 News)

Some of the storms could be strong to marginally severe -- similar to what we saw yesterday. The severe threat is only in the level 1-of-4 category, but a few strong to damaging wind gusts, hail to quarter size, heavy rain, and perhaps a tornado are all possible.

When it’s not actively raining in your neighborhood it will be rather cloudy and muggy. High temperatures will be dependent upon rain coverage and if you see any sunshine. Most locales will see middle and upper 70s.

Conditions will be breezy throughout the day with gusts of 20+ mph at times.

Wind gusts will reach 20-30 mph at times today. (WSFA 12 News)

A welcome cold front will then sweep across Alabama tonight, putting an end to this wet and active pattern just in time for the holiday weekend!

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the lower 80s. The humidity will be much lower to make things feel great for late May.

Humidity levels drop a bit to end the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Sun and clouds mixed will continue all weekend long with temperatures rising from the lower 80s Saturday to the upper 80s both Sunday and Memorial Day. Some locations will see 90 in all likelihood. The humidity does creep back up toward the end of the holiday weekend, but it won’t be as muggy as it is right now.

Signals exist in our long-range forecast models that would suggest at least a low chance of rain for the middle of next week. Right now it’s too early to mention anything above 20-30%, but just know at least a small chance of rain will return at the end of the 7 day forecast.

More sun and clouds this weekend with no rain. (WSFA 12 News)

Temps should continue to stay very warm near 90 degrees even with the introduction of a couple of showers and storms in the forecast.

