South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Pebbles, a 22-year-old toy fox terrier, set the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest living dog this month.

Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, told WHNS that the tiny dog has a larger-than-life personality and is a night owl who can spend all day sleeping while sunbathing by the pool

The previous record-holder was a Chiuahaha named TobyKeith, who was 21 years when he set the record, according to the Guinness World Records website.

Upon hearing the news, the Gregorys realized Pebbles was older than TobyKeith and applied for the Guinness World Record.

Pebbles officially achieved the title of the world’s oldest living dog on May 17. She celebrated with a special meal and a bubble bath.

She likes listening to country greats like Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam, and even has a tiny cowboy hat to fit the mood.

The Gregorys say she normally wakes up around 4 or 5 p.m. for dinner and stays awake the rest of the night. She loves pizza and, surprisingly, cat food.

Julie Gregory shared the secret to Pebbles’ long life.

“Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

