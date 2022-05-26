Advertise
W.A. Gayle Planetarium temporarily closing

The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will temporarily close its doors starting June 1, 2022.
The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will temporarily close its doors starting June 1, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will close its doors for a while starting next week.

Planetarium director Rick Evans posted on Facebook the closure will be effective June 1 and will continue until further notice.

The announcement follows a decision to transfer the planetarium’s management from Troy University to the city of Montgomery, which goes into effect March 31. The facility will remain closed while the new management resolves staffing and operational procedures to comply with city policies.

Troy University has operated the W.A. Gayle Planetarium for the past 50 years.

Evans said questions about the planetarium’s future may be directed to the mayor’s office at 334-625-2002.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

