Convicted sex offender charged after Montgomery bus stop incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recently released convicted sex offender faces multiple charges after court records say he was involved in yet another sex abuse incident in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, Arthur Hamilton, 34, is charged with sex abuse first degree, violation of community notification act, and promoting prison contraband.

Police say the sex abuse charge is related to an incident that happened Tuesday on Park Towne Way, located off Troy Highway.

According to his arrest affidavit, Hamilton approached the victim, a juvenile female, while she was waiting at a bus stop. He is seen on video grabbing the victim from behind and walking towards the back of a nearby rental office.

The affidavit states the victim told police Hamilton rubbed himself against the victim’s clothes and threatened to shoot her if she screamed. The victim said she was able to get away and find help.

Police say Hamilton was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody shortly after and was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

While being processed into the facility, court records indicate Hamilton was found to have a loaded 9mm handgun.

Hamilton was convicted of sexual abuse first in 2006, court records indicate. After being released in March, he was ordered to register as a sex offender and tell where he resided.

According to a separate arrest affidavit, Hamilton had not registered with the Montgomery Police Department following his release.

