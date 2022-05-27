Gorgeous Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A welcome cold front is sweeping across Alabama this morning, putting an end to the wet and active pattern just in time for the long holiday weekend.

Sun and clouds mixed this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds today after some morning fog with highs in the lower 80s. The humidity will be much lower by this afternoon to make things feel great by late May standards.

Sun and clouds mixed will continue all weekend long with temperatures rising from the lower 80s tomorrow to the upper 80s both Sunday and Memorial Day. Some locations will likely see 90 degrees by Monday. The humidity creeps back up toward the end of the holiday weekend, but it won’t be as muggy as it was this week.

A beautiful weekend ahead for everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

Our long-range forecast models continue to indicate that we will have at least a low-end chance of a shower or storm heading into next week. Right now it’s too early to mention anything above a 20% chance of rain, but just know at least a small chance of a couple of showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday afternoon.

It will be a stretch with much more dry time than time spent with rain and storms. So we would not worry at all about any sort of outdoor activities you may have next week.

Lower humidity is expected through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temps should continue to stay very warm near 90 degrees all week long even with the introduction of a couple of showers and storms in the forecast.

