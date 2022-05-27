Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge drug bust and investigation led to charges in Tuscaloosa.

West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents said they recovered illegal drugs at a man’s home Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Agents said they seized five guns, including three that had been reported stolen, $55,000 in cash, 50 grams of MDMA, three Oxycontin pills, 29 pounds of marijuana edibles, 76 grams of synthetic marijuana and 34 pounds of marijuana.

West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)

Following the bust, investigators said Marzette Thomas Jr., 35, was held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $4.6 million.

West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns(West Alabama Narcotics Task Force)

Thomas was charged with trafficking marijuana, synthetic marijuana and meth, failure to affix a tax stamp and second-degree receiving stolen property.

At the time of his arrest Thursday, investigators said Thomas was serving a three-year sentence in custody of Tuscaloosa Community Corrections for a 2018 arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
15 more Alabamians charged in Panama City Beach spring break riot
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will temporarily close its doors starting June 1, 2022.
W.A. Gayle Planetarium temporarily closing
A Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman said there was a fire at Bellingrath Middle School.
MPS says school fire started after break-in

Latest News

A Prattville man has been sentenced in a 2020 child pornography case, according to the attorney...
Prattville man sentenced in 2020 child pornography case
Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach
Convicted sex offender facing more sex abuse related charges.
Convicted sex offender charged after Montgomery bus stop incident
Kayla Figgers
Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense