Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy helped save a woman who was drowning at Panama City Beach, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said Deputy Tim Sanford and his wife were enjoying their beach vacation when they noticed a woman struggling to pull her friend out of the water. Deputy Sanford immediately jumped up and ran to help.

Sanford said he started CPR and was able to get her pulse back until medics arrived.

Deputy Sanford says what he did is just a testament to his commitment to public safety. He adds that even while on vacation first responders are always on duty. “Law enforcement is a calling and no matter what situation you are in, you are trained for that,” Deputy Sanford said. “When I saw the lady in need, my training immediately kicked in.”

Deputy Sanford says he’s thankful that he was in the right place at the right time to help.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warns that as people head to the beach for the Memorial Holiday, it’s important that vacationers keep this tips in mind:

Check before you go and follow the posted beach condition flag warnings.

Regardless of your swimming level, never swim alone, and always swim near a lifeguard.

If in doubt, don’t go out.

Remember that alcohol, sun and swimming do not mix.

