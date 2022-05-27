Advertise
Little hoopster makes his own SportsCenter Top 10

Mason Smith love some hoops. A few months ago he started recording some trick shots, and now he's the star of his own SportsCenter Top 10.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mason Smith has always had a passion for sports.

“We’d buy him all these presents on Christmas and he’d just go back into his room with his little hoop and just shoot,” said Mason’s mom Ashley Smith.

The Mobile 8-year-old always seems to have a ball in his hands.

“I play basketball, baseball and football,” said Mason Smith.

If he had to rank them, Mason says hoops are the number one.

“We had a mid-winter break and I asked Mason if he wanted to go on a trip or do something fun like the movies or bowling?” said Ashley. “Instead of going somewhere, he said ‘I really just want to go outside and shoot the basketball.’ I was like okay that’s fine.”

After a while, all his regular shots turned into trick shots, and an idea was born.

“He was like I want to do a SportsCenter Top 10 and it’s going to be all my videos mom.”

So Mason found some of his favorite trick shots and the family helped him put together his own SportsCenter Top 10 video, featuring himself. He steals the show on the court and on the news desk. He definitely has some favorites.

“There was one where I threw it into my dad’s truck while he was driving,” said Mason.

Mason’s whole family is part of the team. Mom, dad, and even little brother make an appearance in his video. The top shot in his video...

“I threw it and it hit the backboard and my brothers hoop was way over there, it bounced into my brothers goal after it hit the backboard.”

The only real problem down the road for this 8-year-old from Mobile, will he be the SportsCenter anchor or one of the players they’re talking about. He’s got skills either way.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

