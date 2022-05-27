Advertise
Prattville man sentenced in 2020 child pornography case

A Prattville man has been sentenced in a 2020 child pornography case, according to the attorney...
A Prattville man has been sentenced in a 2020 child pornography case, according to the attorney general’s office.((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been sentenced in a 2020 child pornography case, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said Robert Christopher Davis, 50, pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced Thursday to a 10-year, split sentence. He will serve two years in state prison followed by three years of unsupervised probation.

“Sex crimes against children are tragic because of the devastation they wreak upon the victims’ innocence and trust,” said Marshall. “It is vital that we take these violations seriously and punish those who commit these vile crimes.”

Davis was indicted by an Autauga County grand jury on 30 counts of possessing child porn depicting persons under the age of 17, court records indicate.

In addition to his sentence, Davis must immediately register as a sex offender and abide by all requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

