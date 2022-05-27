Selma mayor voices frustration with City Council

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - There was more more finger-pointing in the city of Selma Friday. Mayor James Perkins delivered his State of the City address, and he didn’t hold back on his feelings toward the City Council. He expressed both hope and frustration as he gave an update on where the city is.

“I actually see a glass more than half full in one year despite the obstacles and challenges,” said Perkins.

Despite obstacles and challenges brought on by COVID-19, inherited hurricane destruction, flash flooding and intentional blockades to progress, Perkins said he’s proud of this administration’s commitment to Selma.

“This team has taken limited resources and has done great work. Our accomplishments have been massive and noteworthy. Truly we have come a long way,” said Perkins.

During his State of the City address, the mayor outlined what’s been accomplished. Here is a list of some of those items:

Designed and implemented a reengineered garbage collection system Deployed over $500,000 in new police vehicles and over $80,000 in additional service vehicles Reestablished the Human Resources Department and hired over 150 new employees Developed and implemented a new pay plan for the police department and proposed a new pay plan for the fire department and non-public safety personnel Authorized pay raises on two separate occasions for the fire department and once for full-time non-public safety employees The planning and development organization received grants totaling $2.6 million. These grants are being used for sidewalks and street improvements, cemetery preservation, crime prevention, disaster cleanup, community development and grant compliance.

But while he remains hopeful, he says enormous trust issues between the City Council and the administration fuel his frustration.

“We never can seem to get these government relations right,” said Perkins.

A point of contention is the Selma Fire Department. The City Council appoints the chief, but the mayor feels that should be his job.

“City Council overreach into the department level management caused severe setbacks,” said Perkins.

Perkins said the City Council needs to get its hands out of hires and focus on legislative issues. He said the city has delayed the purchase of a citywide camera surveillance system that would help combat crime.

“This City Council has convinced me that they value political power over public safety,” said Perkins.

Despite this, the mayor says public safety service calls dropped by 9,000 calls from the previous year.

“I hope the City Council is willing to work for a better today for all of us, and a better tomorrow for our descendants.” said Perkins.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Selma City Council for comment on Friday’s State of the City, but we have not heard back.

