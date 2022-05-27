Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Woman waves gun in road rage incident, man fires back in self defense

Kayla Figgers
Kayla Figgers(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon after a road rage incident led to a shooting in a parking lot.

According to witnesses, Kayla Figgers pulled into a parking lot and confronted a man and his girlfriend, believing they had cut her off in traffic. Figgers reportedly pointed a gun at the man and he fired a weapon in return, hitting her vehicle.

A Tuscaloosa Police officer was in the parking lot at the time and heard the shots. The officer confronted the man and took him into custody. After investigating what happened, Figgers was taken into custody and charged with menacing. Her bond was set for $1,000.

It was determined that the man who fired the shots acted in self defense and was not charged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
15 more Alabamians charged in Panama City Beach spring break riot
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will temporarily close its doors starting June 1, 2022.
W.A. Gayle Planetarium temporarily closing
A Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman said there was a fire at Bellingrath Middle School.
MPS says school fire started after break-in

Latest News

A Prattville man has been sentenced in a 2020 child pornography case, according to the attorney...
Prattville man sentenced in 2020 child pornography case
Jefferson Co. deputy helps save woman from drowning at Panama City Beach
Convicted sex offender facing more sex abuse related charges.
Convicted sex offender charged after Montgomery bus stop incident
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs, guns
Huge bust in West Alabama nets $55k, stolen guns; man held on $4.6M bond