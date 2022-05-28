Advertise
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department.(Zeferli via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (Gray News) - Police in Alabama are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people after a graduation event.

The Anniston Police Department reports the shooting occurred early Friday morning after more than 150 people gathered for a graduation party.

Police said six people were struck by gunfire, ranging in ages from 14 to 20-years-old, with another person injured while trying to escape the area.

Stray bullets also hit multiple vehicles. Authorities said dozens of shell casings and several firearms were recovered.

Anniston police said the impulse for young people to use firearms is a tragedy and a shame. They additionally thanked the Oxford Police Department for assisting them during the chaotic scene.

The injured people are expected to survive, but police said their investigation continues, and they are committed to helping reduce such violent incidents.

Anyone with further information on Friday’s shooting was urged to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

